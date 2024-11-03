The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $29.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

NCLH stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.67.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $217,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 875.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 109,892 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

