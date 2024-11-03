Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Stock Price

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s current price.

INVH has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 496.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

