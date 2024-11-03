CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.36% from the company’s current price.

CVBF has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

CVB Financial stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.45.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $126.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. CVB Financial’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the third quarter worth $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 466.7% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 832.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

