The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $250.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.24.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of IQV stock opened at $209.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.51. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $181.03 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.74.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.