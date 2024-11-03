Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analyst Says

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $54.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average is $48.43. The stock has a market cap of $91.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 233.80% and a net margin of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 63.9% in the second quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

