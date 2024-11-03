Q Global Capital Management, L Buys 38,292 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Stock

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Q Global Capital Management, L purchased 38,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.89 per share, for a total transaction of $608,459.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,620,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,748,060.66. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Q Global Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Q Global Capital Management, L bought 33,495 shares of ModivCare stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $540,944.25.

On Monday, October 28th, Q Global Capital Management, L purchased 25,496 shares of ModivCare stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $400,032.24.

On Friday, October 25th, Q Global Capital Management, L acquired 20,556 shares of ModivCare stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $301,145.40.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Q Global Capital Management, L acquired 50,748 shares of ModivCare stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $718,591.68.

MODV opened at $16.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.46. ModivCare Inc. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $52.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $698.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.00 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ModivCare in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 841,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,076,000 after acquiring an additional 381,995 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ModivCare by 16.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter.

MODV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on ModivCare from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of ModivCare from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of ModivCare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

