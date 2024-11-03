Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Positive Forecast for Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Price

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NCLH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $24.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.67. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter worth $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 489.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

