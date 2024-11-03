Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Sells $845,670.96 in Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) Director Rita J. Heise sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total value of $845,670.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FAST opened at $78.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.23. The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.99. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $58.23 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.61%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Fastenal by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,909,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,334,000 after buying an additional 193,734 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,665,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,179,000 after acquiring an additional 66,130 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,420,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,794,000 after purchasing an additional 517,172 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fastenal by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,837,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,161,000 after purchasing an additional 636,546 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Fastenal by 21.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,248,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,617,000 after purchasing an additional 569,118 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on FAST. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

