Analysts Set Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Price Target at $39.50

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

BIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 40,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 16,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIP opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.93. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

