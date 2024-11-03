Analysts Set Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Price Target at $39.50

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.40.
BIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.
NYSE BIP opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.93. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $36.50.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.
