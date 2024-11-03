Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.89.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SAGE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 245.3% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $370.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.92. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.29% and a negative net margin of 317.29%. The business’s revenue was up 337.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.81) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.