Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.89.
SAGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on SAGE
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics
Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ SAGE opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $370.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.92. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.
Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.29% and a negative net margin of 317.29%. The business’s revenue was up 337.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.81) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.5 earnings per share for the current year.
About Sage Therapeutics
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sage Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.