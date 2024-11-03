Comparing GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) & Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN)

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) and GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.7% of GXO Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of GXO Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hafnia and GXO Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hafnia 47.30% 34.28% 20.51% GXO Logistics 1.35% 9.86% 2.91%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hafnia 0 0 1 0 3.00 GXO Logistics 0 1 10 0 2.91

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hafnia and GXO Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Hafnia presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.01%. GXO Logistics has a consensus target price of $66.91, indicating a potential upside of 14.22%. Given Hafnia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hafnia is more favorable than GXO Logistics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hafnia and GXO Logistics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hafnia $1.92 billion 1.53 $793.28 million $1.57 3.68 GXO Logistics $9.78 billion 0.72 $229.00 million $1.17 50.07

Hafnia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GXO Logistics. Hafnia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GXO Logistics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hafnia beats GXO Logistics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hafnia

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels. It provides ship owning, ship-management, investment, management, corporate support, and agency office services. In addition, the company provides integrated shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management, and large-scale bunker desk services. Hafnia Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others. GXO Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

