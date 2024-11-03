Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $1,596,322.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $1,596,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,958.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $5,403,099.12.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $136.46 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,105,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,335,000 after purchasing an additional 26,735 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $241,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Airbnb by 32.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Airbnb by 3.0% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

