The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWIN. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair upgraded The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.22.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $339.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.95 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Galbraith sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $3,474,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,184.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Galbraith sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $3,474,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,184.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Morgan Roche sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $6,325,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,768,810.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,616 shares of company stock worth $21,947,676 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

