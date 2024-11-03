OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) CFO Sells $1,219,920.06 in Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 65,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $1,219,920.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 490,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,082,394.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen Lazarus also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

On Thursday, September 26th, Stephen Lazarus sold 170,339 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $2,880,432.49.

On Monday, September 23rd, Stephen Lazarus sold 8,271 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $138,539.25.

On Thursday, September 19th, Stephen Lazarus sold 294 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $4,924.50.

OneSpaWorld Stock Up 0.4 %

OSW stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $18.73.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $224.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.61 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter worth approximately $773,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the second quarter worth $7,685,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the second quarter valued at about $633,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the first quarter valued at about $7,505,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 6.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,704,000 after buying an additional 106,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OSW

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.