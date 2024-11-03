Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) versus Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) Financial Review

Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC – Get Free Report) and Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Alimco Financial alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Alimco Financial and Credo Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A Credo Technology Group -12.05% -3.74% -3.30%

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credo Technology Group has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alimco Financial and Credo Technology Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Credo Technology Group $192.97 million 34.79 -$28.37 million ($0.16) -252.69

Alimco Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Credo Technology Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alimco Financial and Credo Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Credo Technology Group 1 0 7 1 2.89

Credo Technology Group has a consensus target price of $36.56, indicating a potential downside of 9.58%. Given Credo Technology Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Credo Technology Group is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Summary

Credo Technology Group beats Alimco Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alimco Financial

(Get Free Report)

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. It sells its products to hyperscalers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and optical module manufacturers, as well as into the enterprise and HPC markets. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Alimco Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimco Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.