Grupo Lala (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) & Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Head-To-Head Survey

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) and Grupo Lala (OTCMKTS:GRPBF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nature’s Sunshine Products and Grupo Lala”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nature’s Sunshine Products $445.32 million 0.54 $15.08 million $0.80 16.39 Grupo Lala N/A N/A N/A $1.26 0.67

Nature’s Sunshine Products has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Lala. Grupo Lala is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nature’s Sunshine Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nature’s Sunshine Products 3.50% 9.79% 6.32% Grupo Lala N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nature’s Sunshine Products and Grupo Lala, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nature’s Sunshine Products 0 0 3 0 3.00 Grupo Lala 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nature’s Sunshine Products presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.93%. Given Nature’s Sunshine Products’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nature’s Sunshine Products is more favorable than Grupo Lala.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.4% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Grupo Lala shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nature’s Sunshine Products beats Grupo Lala on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc., a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision. The company also provides immunity, cardiovascular, and digestive products; and personal care products, such as oils and lotions, aloe vera gels, herbal shampoos, herbal skin treatment, toothpaste, and skin cleansers, as well as weight management products. It offers its products under the Nature’s Sunshine and Synergy WorldWide brands through a sales force of independent consultants. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

About Grupo Lala

Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a food and beverage company in Mexico, Brazil, the United States, and Central America. The company operates through three segments: Milk, Dairy Products, and Beverages and Others. The company offers milks and dairy formulas, yogurt, cheese, cream, butter, probiotic drinks, butter and margarine, flavored milks, cold meats, ice creams, desserts etc., as well as juice and fruit drinks, sausages, mayonnaise, and other products, such as packaging materials.It serves customers under the Lala, Nutrileche, Nutrideli, Nutrilety, Vigor, Borden, Promised Land, Eskimo, La Perfecta, Faixa Azul, Amelia, Danubio, Mesa, Fong, Serrabella, LecoYomi, Chiquitin, Soy Vita, Aquafrut, Plenia, Chambourcy, Fiorelo, Mileche, Boreal, Frusion, Nordica, Skim Plus, Monarca, Los Volcanes, Yome Lala, Queen, Promise Land, Reino Jong, and Le Chef brand names. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

