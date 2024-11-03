Critical Contrast: Rooshine (RSAU) versus Its Competitors

Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU – Get Free Report) is one of 29 public companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Rooshine to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rooshine and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rooshine $150,000.00 -$670,000.00 -13.59 Rooshine Competitors $3.34 billion $67.45 million 17.72

Rooshine’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rooshine. Rooshine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

60.6% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rooshine and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rooshine N/A N/A N/A Rooshine Competitors -1.79% -16.23% 1.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Rooshine and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rooshine 0 0 0 0 N/A Rooshine Competitors 106 639 1175 107 2.63

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 24.10%. Given Rooshine’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rooshine has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Rooshine has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rooshine’s competitors have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rooshine competitors beat Rooshine on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Rooshine

Choose Rain, Inc. collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Ormond Beach, Florida.

