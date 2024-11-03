Henry L. Pujol Sells 6,723 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $1,401,812.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,593.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $202.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.77. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $86.75 and a 52 week high of $214.12. The stock has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.59.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $549,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 23.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

