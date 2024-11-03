Franklin Mining (FMNJ) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ – Get Free Report) is one of 112 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Franklin Mining to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Franklin Mining has a beta of -0.37, meaning that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Mining’s peers have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Franklin Mining alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Franklin Mining and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Mining Competitors 1127 3643 4468 122 2.38

Insider and Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 21.09%. Given Franklin Mining’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

34.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Franklin Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Franklin Mining and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Mining N/A -$430,000.00 -0.06 Franklin Mining Competitors $3.39 billion -$71.06 million 1.03

Franklin Mining’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Franklin Mining. Franklin Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A Franklin Mining Competitors -38.44% 4.45% 3.45%

Summary

Franklin Mining peers beat Franklin Mining on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Franklin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Mining, Inc., a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc. Franklin Mining, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.