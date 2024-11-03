Analyzing Gamer Pakistan (GPAK) and Its Rivals

Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Gamer Pakistan to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Gamer Pakistan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gamer Pakistan and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gamer Pakistan N/A -$2.05 million -0.10 Gamer Pakistan Competitors $1.71 billion $13.83 million -30.09

Analyst Ratings

Gamer Pakistan’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gamer Pakistan. Gamer Pakistan is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gamer Pakistan and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamer Pakistan 0 0 0 0 N/A Gamer Pakistan Competitors 33 319 734 8 2.66

As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 15.76%. Given Gamer Pakistan’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gamer Pakistan has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Gamer Pakistan and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamer Pakistan N/A -194.86% -177.87% Gamer Pakistan Competitors -15.46% -7.94% -4.48%

Summary

Gamer Pakistan rivals beat Gamer Pakistan on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

About Gamer Pakistan

Gamer Pakistan Inc. operates as an e-sports event promotion and product marketing company in Pakistan. It focuses on creating college, inter-university, and professional e-sports events for both men's and women's teams, primarily e-sports opportunities with colleges and universities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

