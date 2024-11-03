Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $577,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $164.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.44. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $129.30 and a twelve month high of $174.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

