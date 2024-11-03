Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,085 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XSHQ. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at $315,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XSHQ opened at $42.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.94. The stock has a market cap of $158.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $28.90.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.1478 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

