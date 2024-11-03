Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 92 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $276.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.53. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $167.13 and a 52-week high of $308.63. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of -863.00 and a beta of 1.12.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.92.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

