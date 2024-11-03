Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $600,000 Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,118 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 153,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 196,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the first quarter worth $682,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE RQI opened at $13.22 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th.

In other Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund news, Portfolio Manager Mathew Kirschner acquired 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,427.60. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 5,380 shares in the company, valued at $75,427.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

