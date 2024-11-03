Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires New Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 21,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFXF. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $17.85 on Friday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

