Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,502 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIVI. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 128,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 77,415 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 179,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,587,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,161,000.

Shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 52 week low of $27.63 and a 52 week high of $33.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.13. The company has a market capitalization of $780.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

