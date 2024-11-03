Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in NU were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NU. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in NU by 287.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in NU by 56.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NU during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in NU during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the second quarter worth $54,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NU opened at $14.34 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NU in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.21.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

