Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes $407,000 Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.05% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYLD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,356,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,893,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 409.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,543,000 after buying an additional 1,177,009 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the second quarter valued at $24,621,000. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 259.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 1,260,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,605,000 after acquiring an additional 909,842 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

PYLD opened at $25.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.96. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.