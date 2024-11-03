Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALK. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 130,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ALK opened at $49.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $50.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.03. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

