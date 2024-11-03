Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000.
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
EDIV opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average is $35.81. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.62.
About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
