Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

EDIV opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average is $35.81. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.62.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.