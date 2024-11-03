Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 424 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 461.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,838,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,323,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,498,000 after buying an additional 6,269,083 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3,468.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,572,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,715,000 after buying an additional 3,472,071 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,431,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,844,000 after buying an additional 2,745,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,943,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,992,000 after buying an additional 2,043,151 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.69 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average of $49.33.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

