iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,436 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,291.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $44.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.22.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

