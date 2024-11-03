Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 2,214 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 102,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 27,118 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 36.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 47,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 452,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.81. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $52.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,218. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMB. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Williams Companies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

