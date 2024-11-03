Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.28% from the stock’s current price.

AFL has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.87.

NYSE AFL opened at $104.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac has a 12-month low of $75.07 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The firm has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.47. Aflac had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7,001.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 667,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 658,303 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 10,878.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 559,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,597,000 after buying an additional 554,803 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 26.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,929,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,338,000 after buying an additional 405,847 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,588,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,807,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,319,000 after buying an additional 285,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

