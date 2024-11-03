Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.20.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABG

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $227.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $195.09 and a 1 year high of $277.13.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 25.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total value of $113,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,548.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total value of $1,884,687.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,008,649 shares in the company, valued at $453,211,473.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $113,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,911,548.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.