ATB Capital Lowers North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$38.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Ventum Financial cut their target price on North American Construction Group from C$52.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.25.

NOA opened at C$27.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$730.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.33. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$22.68 and a 12 month high of C$34.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.55.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$276.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.61 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 4.0597484 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.70 per share, with a total value of C$165,900.00. In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 7,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$23.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,900.00. Also, Director Maryse C. Saint-Laurent bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$25.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,760.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $290,121. Insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

