Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 500.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.28, for a total transaction of $542,641.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,665,728. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.32, for a total transaction of $1,512,431.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,689 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.28, for a total value of $542,641.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 182,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,665,728. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,522 shares of company stock valued at $20,099,338 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.88.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $394.17 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $203.19 and a one year high of $422.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $376.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.26. The company has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.07.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

