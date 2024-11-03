HM Payson & Co. Sells 653 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 444.4% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 69.6% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.72.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on O. UBS Group raised their price objective on Realty Income from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.94.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

