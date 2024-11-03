National Bankshares Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Stock

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GIL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.20.

TSE GIL opened at C$69.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$55.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$39.60 and a 52 week high of C$69.64.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.02. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.17 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 4.5460385 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Director Michener Chandlee bought 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$40.85 per share, with a total value of C$48,856.60. In related news, Director Michener Chandlee bought 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$40.85 per share, with a total value of C$48,856.60. Also, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.55, for a total value of C$2,077,495.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,471. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

