HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.75 price target on the stock.
Integra Resources Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG opened at $1.11 on Thursday. Integra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28.
Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Integra Resources will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.
