HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.75 price target on the stock.

Integra Resources Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG opened at $1.11 on Thursday. Integra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28.

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Integra Resources will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra Resources

Integra Resources Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Integra Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Integra Resources Corp. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG Free Report ) by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,709 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.35% of Integra Resources worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

