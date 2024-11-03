Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $187.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.19.

NYSE:ALL opened at $184.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.23. Allstate has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $198.79.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allstate will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Allstate news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,968.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,968.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,901.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,530 shares of company stock valued at $34,967,665 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Allstate by 70.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 33.9% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

