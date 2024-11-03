National Bankshares Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NOA. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ventum Financial reduced their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$52.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on North American Construction Group from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.25.

TSE:NOA opened at C$27.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$730.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.55. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$22.68 and a 12 month high of C$34.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.33.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$276.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$314.61 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 4.0597484 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at North American Construction Group

In related news, Director Maryse C. Saint-Laurent purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$25.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,760.00. In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.15 per share, with a total value of C$72,460.80. Also, Director Maryse C. Saint-Laurent bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$25.88 per share, with a total value of C$51,760.00. Insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $290,121 over the last 90 days. 8.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

