TD Securities Lowers Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$190.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$195.00 to C$190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s previous close.

KXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$192.67.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

Shares of KXS stock opened at C$166.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$155.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$154.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.90. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of C$132.93 and a 1 year high of C$172.83. The firm has a market cap of C$4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$170.56 million. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.59%. Analysts predict that Kinaxis will post 4.2526231 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kinaxis

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.56, for a total transaction of C$104,841.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$124,284.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. In related news, Senior Officer Megan Paterson sold 3,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.28, for a total transaction of C$495,720.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,909.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.56, for a total transaction of C$104,841.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$124,284.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold a total of 8,265 shares of company stock worth $1,268,146 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

