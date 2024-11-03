AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Raised to $200.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
ABBV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on ABBV
AbbVie Stock Down 0.2 %
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 226.99%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.28%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.