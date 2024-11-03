Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stock Position Cut by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,633 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Rollins were worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Rollins by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 133,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 55,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 88.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROL. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Rollins Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ROL opened at $47.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 0.70. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.06 and a 1-year high of $51.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $916.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $236,545.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,129.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.