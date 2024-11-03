abrdn plc Sells 303 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $7,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 319.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $482.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.50.

NYSE:TDY opened at $455.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $440.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.60. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $355.41 and a 1-year high of $475.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.44 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

