Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 1st quarter worth about $1,497,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta in the first quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Azenta by 618.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 50,479 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Azenta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Azenta by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 71,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $41.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.93. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $69.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Azenta had a negative net margin of 23.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Azenta from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Azenta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Herman Cueto sold 1,595 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $69,669.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,702.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Azenta

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

