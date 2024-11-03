NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $8,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 76.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NRG. StockNews.com lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.75.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG stock opened at $86.72 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $96.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.95.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 17.76%.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,688. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

