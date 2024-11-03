Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,671 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,775.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on RL shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $193.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cfra set a $171.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.36.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $197.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.46. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $111.30 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

