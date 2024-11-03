Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,800 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 343.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In related news, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $163,462.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $163,462.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,204. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $99.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.34. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $67.46 and a 52-week high of $104.25.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.